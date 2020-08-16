Ghana Borders Will Open On September 1 — Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

Ghana will open its borders to international travelers on September 1 after consultations with stakeholders are concluded.

President Akufo-Addo announced this on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

He was delivering his 15th update on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana.

He said his government has conducted a study to ascertain its preparedness to open the country's borders to international travels.

He stated that the Ministries of Health, Aviation, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ghana Airport Company Limited, have been working to ascertain what measures to be put in place to ensure that passengers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport are tested and ensure that they do not import the virus.

I know many still asks whether our borders especially Kotoka International Airports will be open, he said.

We are in the position to test every single passenger that will arrive in the country, according to him.

Ghana's borders – land, sea and air – have been closed since March following the outbreak of the virus in the country.

—Daily Guide