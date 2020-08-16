Akufo-Addo Addresses Nation Tonight On COVID-19

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians this evening, Sunday, August 16 on the measures put in place to counter the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight’s address will be the 15th of its kind.

The update is scheduled for 8:00 pm on all major media networks.

Of concern to some will be whether the President will give an update on plans to reopen the country’s borders.

Many within the educational space are also waiting for updates on the date for the resumption of schools for continuing students as COVID-19 induced restrictions continue to be eased.

In the last update by the President on Sunday, July 26, 2020, he announced the second phase of the easing of the COVID-19 induced restrictions.

As part of the measures, commercial vehicles were allowed to return to taking full capacity despite social distancing concerns.

President Akufo-Addo also extended the duration of religious activities for churches and mosques in the country from one to two hours.

While night clubs and cinemas remain closed, drinking spots and tourist sites were reopened.

---citinewsroom