Don't Be Silent Observers Of Societal Ills – Alabi

The Campaign Manager of the John Mahama 2020 team, Prof. Joshua Alabi, is urging individuals, groups and institutions to speak up against wrongs in society, regardless of which party is in power.

Prof. Alabi said wrongs thrive when right-thinking people remain silent on issues that question and undermine the collective good of the people.

He is, therefore, calling on Ghanaians to let their voices be heard, especially on governance and politics, in the run-up to election 2020.

Prof. Alabi was speaking at a meeting between the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSAG) and the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, in Accra on Thursday.

Prof. Alabi said it is easy for politicians to be dismissed even when they raise cogent issues about governance and decisions that have adverse consequences for the people, adding: “Keeping quiet is not helping all of us”.

