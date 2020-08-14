Framers In Mad Rush To Harvest Crops As Burkinabe Authorities Spill Bagre Dam

Farmers along the white volta in Binduri district of the Upper East Region are rushing to harvest their pre matured crops as the Burkinabes authorities spilt the Bagre Dam on August 10.

The farmers were seen busily harvesting their maize crops which were gradually submerging in the flooded waters.

The water from the Bagre dam has flooded low lying areas along the white volta including areas such as Galaka, Guzongo,Timonde, Kobore, Gumyoko, Boya Kpalsaako, Yarigu, Nafkoliga and Yaligu communities destroying several acres of farms.

Crops such as rice, soya beans, groundnuts and watermelons along the White Volta were completely submerged in the flood water while others were unable to harvest the early millet crop.

Atiah Silas Atariba, a farmer at Timonde lamented that, he has no option than to harvest his maize prematurely.

He however said, they have been cautioned by NADMO officials not to farm close to the river but close to the river is very fertile than the land up there and so, they are appealing to government to come to their aid to supplement their lost.

Baba Apambilla, a farmer and a resident of Bazua in Binduri district said, as the water keeps on increasing, it may wash his crops away because his crops are not matured for harvest but others are harvesting theirs but he cannot harvest his which has become problematic for him.

According to him, he took a loan from the bank for cultivation and would not be able to repay.

Another farmer, Apandago Musah, a resident of Binduri noted that, if his maize were to be matured they would have been harvested but the crop is not due for harvest.

Charles Abanga Azure, a farmer said he will not risk his life going back to harvest the rest after bein able to salvage of bad of maize due to the speed level of the water.