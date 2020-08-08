NDC Prepared And Sprayed Concoction On NPP Agents At A Registration Center In Aflao To Scare Them Away — Danquah Institute Boss

Listen to article

The Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Mr. Richard Ahiagbah has alleged that some executives of the opposition NDC at Aflao prepared a local concoction which they sprayed on people at a voter ID registration center to scare away the NPP agents.

Mr. Ahiagbah made this allegations while speaking on Pan African TV's Alhaji Alhaji Show with Dzifa Tegah; NDC Communications Officer for Okai Koi North constituency, Kwesi Pratt Jnr; Managing Editor of The Insight Newspaper and Hon. Fuseini Inusah, MP for Tamale Central as co panelists.

The Voter ID registration center where the alleged incident took place according to Mr. Ahiagbah was located in Kologa, a community around one of the border crossings in Aflao.

According to Mr. Ahiagbah, the people on whom the so called concoction was sprayed were NPP voter ID registration observers. He added that they fled the scene; paving way for the NDC executives to do what ever they wanted to do at the center.

The concoction in question when poured on the human skin causes the skin to immediately begin to pill off according to the Danquah Institute boss who is a native of Aflao said on the show.

—GhanaVanguard.com