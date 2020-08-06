6,000 Of 7,000 Acres Of Gov't Lands Encroached In Adenta, Atomic Energy; Lands Minister Wages War To Retrieve All

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has reaffirmed government's commitment to reclaim all state acquired lands that have been encroached by individuals and groups.

The Minister made this known today when he inspected some state Lands at Adenta and Atomic Energy.

He noted that out of 7,000 acres of land at Adenta Katamanso which belongs to the state only 1000 acres has not been encroached.

"All lands belonging to the state have been properly acquired under the executive instrument of which private developers ignore what the law states", he said.

The sector Minister indicated that, "Government would protect the interest of the citizenry at all times but would not countenance any act to compromise the security of the state."

He continued, "Anyone who wishes to acquire a land should contact the Lands Commission secretariat for the needed guidance and assistance."

The Minister was accompanied by his Deputy, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio and the Technical Director of Lands, Mr James Dadson.