Thanksgiving Service Held For Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Accra, 3rd August 2020 - Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), attended a thanksgiving service the day after the successful outdooring event on Monday, July 27, 2020 evening.

In his sermon, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, acknowledged that Christians must get into politics to operate with truth and integrity as against the politics of insults and violence.

“You are coming in at a time when our politics is bedeviled with all sorts of negative things but as a Christian, don’t go that way”, he cautioned.

He spoke against the lynching of an old helpless woman to death after being branded as a witch for no reason.

He told the newly outdoored NDC running mate that the mandate she was seeking from Ghanaians should be one to lead and be a servant who will care for the poor, helpless, and marginalized and those who do not count in society as well as champion the course of the vulnerable.

The Presiding Bishop advised her to constantly carry the value of peace along in her political journey, saying “Carry peace, walk with peace, talk about the need for peace and let people know you stand with the God of peace”.

In brief remarks, Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang expressed gratitude to God for how far he has brought her and said she viewed her new position as an important step God has placed in her path.

“I do not intend to take this step all by myself; I am trusting God as I take this step and asking everyone to come on this journey with me”, she said

Prayers were said for Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang and a bible presented to her to symbolize her acceptance to follow God’s guiding principles in her new position.

Family, friends and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) attended the service which took place on Tuesday, 28th July 2020 at the Asbury Dunwell Chapel at the Methodist Church Headquarters.

