Coalition Of University Students Petition Gov’t To Reduce Fees For 2020/2021 Academic Year

The Coalition of University Students is calling on government to reduce school fees for the 2020/2021 academic year as a result of the financial challenges caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Coalition has written to the Minister Of State In Charge Of Tertiary Education to plead to the government on their behalf for the reduction in fees for the next academic year.

The group argues that they have not really been captured in the Covid-19 interventions by the government to alleviate the challenges of the citizenry. Hence, a reduction in the fees for the next year will come in very handy.

“We appreciate the great work of His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo during these tough times for the good people of Ghana. We are indeed grateful.

“Prominent amongst these great works is the absorption of utility bills for over 50% Ghanaians, provision of personal protective equipment, funding to rescue small scale enterprises, and most recent one absorbing the 2020 WASSCE registration fees for all candidates.

“However, we as University students feel we have been left out by the government. We propose the reduction of fees for the 2020/2021 academic year”, the petition from the Coalition of University Students has said.

The Group further explains that the majority of the people who have been affected by COVID-19 are parents, some with their wards in the University.

They insist that the government will need to help by reducing school fees because the loss of jobs would affect the ability of parents who have lost their job in these trying times to pay the fees of their wards for the ensuing academic year.

Read below the petition from the Coalition below which contains a proposal on how the government can reduce school fees for the 2020/2021 academic year;