Asanteman Europe Association Set To Donate To Asantehene, Other Institutions

Asanteman Europe Association, a non-profit organization comprising Ashantis in the European countries are set to donate Personal Protective Equipments to Manhyia Palace COVID-19 Humanitarian Relief Project on Wednesday, August 5 at Manhyia.

The group whose aim is to complement the eminent work of Asantehene, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the battle to mitigate the adverse effect of the novel COVID-19 has resolved to give back to Asanteman after their fundraising ceremony.

The world has been in serious trouble following the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease, and Ghana is not an exception.

The overlord of Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, through Manhyia Palace COVID-19 Humanitarian Relief Project has relieved the lives of many people in this momentary suffering as part of his social responsibility.

The Asantehene has donated items like rice, cooking oil, Sanitizers, nose masks, and other PPEs to various groups and individuals in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on Opemsuo 104.7 FM morning show, Nkwantannanso, Nana Afia Achiaa Deiwaa I, the Queen-mother for Asantemanfoɔ in Sweden disclosed that, "we have resolved to complement the unique and excellent work of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in his fight against COVID-19, hence the decision to donate PPEs to the COVID-19 Humanitarian Relief Project.”

“The fight against COVID-19 should not be an individual fight, however, all of us must come together because in unison great battles are won,” she noted.

“After the blessings from Manhyia, we will also donate to Manhyia Government Hospital, Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR)-KNUST and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital," she disclosed.

She further revealed that the group will also donate to the National COVID-19 Fund and Noguchi Memorial Institute for Research in Accra and other areas on August 7, 2020.”

Asanteman Europe comprises 14 different Association in 10 Countries; Asanteman Royals in Düsseldorf, Asanteman Switzerland, Asanteman kuo Sweden, Asanteman Finland, Asanteman Antwerp Belgium, Asanteman Association of Belgium (Brussel), Asanteman Traditional Council-Holland, Asanteman Italy, Asanteman UK, Asanteman Denmark, Asanteman kuro ye Belin, Asanteman Hamburg(Germany), Asanteman Union Düsseldorf, and Asanteman Austria.