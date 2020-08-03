Kafaba Killing: Woman 'Killer' To Face Court Today

One of the key suspects in the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba will be arraigned today, August 3.

Latifah Bumaye was arrested last week at Kejewu Bator, a fishing community along the Volta lake.

She was seen in a viral video continuously hitting the deceased with an object.

The deceased, Akua Denteh a fortnight ago was tortured after she was accused of being a witch.

The Savannah Regional Police earlier arrested five persons who are also linked to the incident.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and have been remanded in police custody to reappear before the court on August 20.

Speaking to Citi News, Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako said investigations are still ongoing.

“She was arrested on Monday at Kejewu, a small community along the Volta lake. All she keeps saying is that she doesn't know what was happening to her. Our investigations are still ongoing but we will put her before court today to seek remand as investigations continue. She has not been able to tell us where the priestess (another suspect) is.”

Five suspects charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Earlier, five suspects arrested by the Police in connection with the lynching of Akua Denteh have been formally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

They are however currently on remand in police custody after making their first appearance in court on Thursday, July 30.

Kafaba chief granted bail

Meanwhile, the Kafaba chief, Zackaria Yahaya who was earlier arrested has been granted bail.

According to the police, the five other suspects in their statements indicated that the chief did not play any role in the development as he even asked them to send the priestess away when they went to introduce her to him before the lynching incident.

“The youth did not agree with the chief and went on to do what they did and this unfortunate thing happened… All the five said the chief didn't agree with what they were doing and therefore he was not part of what they were doing. Based on that, we have to grant the chief bail pending further investigations…He spent the night there because we got the suspects the following day,” DCOP Bediako said.

----citinewsroom