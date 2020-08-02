Eid-Ul-Adha: Kumasi Central Mosque Receives Donation From SUNDA International

A Chinese industrial company operating in Ghana, Sunda International have made a donation to the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region.

The donation coincided with the celebration by Muslims worldwide of Eid Al-Adha, the holiest festival in the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice is celebrated to commemorate the obedience of Ibrahim in a four-day celebration that began on 31 July and will last until Monday, 2 August.

The yearly ritual is considered a time to think of others as well as repenting for sins committed in the past.

The Festival of Sacrifice marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage, where Muslims return from pilgrimage in Mecca.

Muslims will sacrifice goats, sheep, lambs, and cows to represent Ibrahim’s commitment to God, where Allah came to Ibrahim in a dream and asked him to sacrifice his son Isma’il as an act of obedience to God.

Participation in the sacrificial festival is mandatory for all obedient Muslims that can afford an animal.

It is also mandatory for people with money to give an amount to charity, so less fortunate people can afford to join in on the celebration as well.

As part of their corporate social responsibility, SUNDA International donated an assortment of their brands as well as a bullock to the Kumasi central Mosque through astute businessman Herbert Mensah to enhance the celebration of the Eid Al-Adha.

King Edward of Hello FM in Kumasi together with Prince Osei of Kessben FM stood on behalf of SUNDA International and Herbert Mensah and presented the items to the leadership of the Kumasi central mosque.

They donated a big bullock and other products from Sunda International. He remarked that the yearly gesture by Mr. Mensah is in line with his long-held tradition of keeping a bond with the Zongo community that has always supported him especially during his days as Kotoko chairman, his activities with the May 9 Foundation and his efforts to build Ghana Rugby.

King Edward also added, ‘’ Herbert Mensah believe in the goodness of helping the poor in our society the same way as sponsors like Sunda International’’. He acknowledged Sunda international for their donation of product brands such as Kleesoft, FasKit, and so on.

Receiving donation on behalf of the Muslim community, regional chief Imam Abdul Mumin praised SUNDA International and Herbert Mensah for their dedication and commitment to the Zongo communities and the poor in general throughout the years.

Imam Abdul Mumin prayed for blessings of Allah (God) upon the life of SUNDA International and Mr. Herbert Mensah as well as all generous givers to the poor in our society.

Thousands of Ghanaians including Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have joined millions of other Muslims from all over the world this year to fulfill one of the major pillars of Islam and to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca.

SUNDA International is a Chinese company in Ghana engaged in the importation and distribution of household consumable products and detergents in Ghana and West Africa for over thirteen years.