Let's Support And Make Government's Fight Against COVID-19 Successful --- New Juaben MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, Hon. Isaac Appaw-Gyasi has urged Ghanaians to support the government initiatives towards the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Hon. Isaac Appaw-Gyasi who described the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as 'Strategic leader' said, the fight against the virus cannot be won by the central government alone, rather cumulative efforts from the citizens to help win this fight.

He disclosed this in an interview with the pressmen when some officials and disinfection team from Tebel Ghana Ltd., in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development visited the region to disinfect markets as part of the ongoing second phase of nationwide disinfection exercise as one of the government measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

According to him, the government initiative of disinfection and cleaning up exercise of markets, toilets and public places to fight against the virus was laudable

Rebuking some comments made by some of the market women they were not happy and unaware of the exercise, he said, "we have informed them of the exercise which the team went around the market to inform them. We have met them together with their leaders. A day before yesterday and yesterday I personally went to the market to inform them, so they are fully aware of the exercise and that of the time (4:00 am) but the only people whom I can say didn't get the message are few women outside Koforidua which we sincerely apologise for", he said.

However, to the market women, the exercise should have been carried out on Saturday or Sunday because weekdays are their market days.

He added that the exercise started exactly 4:00 am where the disinfection team disinfected six markets namely, the Koforidua Central Market, Juaben Serwaa Market, Beans Market, Zongo Market, Ejisu Market, and Agartha market; Toilets and Lorry Stations in Koforidua.

On her part, the Administration and Accounts Manageress, Tebel Ghana Limited, Ms. Edem Makumator, disclosed that her outfit had been tasked to disinfect and fumigate 246 markets in 33 districts across the Eastern Region.

She noted that Tebel Ghana Limited was happy to be collaborating with Zoomlion to undertake the national disinfection exercise.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Ernest Kwakye Daffuor, during a similar exercise at the Regional Coordinating Council, said the nationwide disinfection and fumigation exercise was part of the central government’s measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He seized the opportunity to commend health professionals for the risk they were taking to keep Ghanaians safe.

The minister also commended the media for the support and good work done towards the fight of COVID-19 and urged them to continue.