24.07.2020 Social News

Old Woman Accused Of Witchcraft Lynched

The alleged witch being lynched at KafabarThe alleged witch being lynched at Kafabar
A 90-year-old woman has been killed at Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region.

The deceased was openly beaten to death by the soothsayer and a mob in the community.

The deceased body has since been transported to Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

DGN Online gathered that the said soothsayer was brought into the community to allegedly cast out witchcraft.

The soothsayer allegedly mentioned the deceased as a witch.

When the deceased was informed, she denied being a witch and appealed to the soothsayer to spare her but her plea fell on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, the Salaga Divisional Police Command has visited the community.

As at the time of filing this report, police had not made any arrests.

