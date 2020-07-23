EC Terminates Staff Appointments Over Voter Registration Violations

The Electoral Commission (EC) says a number of its temporary staff recruited for the voters registration exercise have been sacked.

The action, the Commission said is in line with its policy of having public confidence and trust in the integrity, neutrality and transparency of the electoral process.

The termination of the contracts was because the affected registration officials, had violated the rules and regulations governing the electoral process and the Code of Conduct for Electoral officials, according EC Deputy Commissioner in charge of operation, Samuel Tettey.

Mr Tettey stated that the Commission would not shield any official who goes contrary to the rules and regulations in respect of the electoral process.

The aggressive public awareness and education drives of the Commission and other institutions coupled with other interventions by the Commission have yielded positive behavioral change of the public to the adherence of the COVID-19 safety protocols, according to him.

However, the Commission remains resolute and not complacent in enforcing safety protocols at all the registration centres, he said.

Registration in Senior High Schools and Prisons

The registration in Senior High Schools and Prisons which took place on Saturday 18th July, 2020 was generally successful, Mr. Tettey indicated.

However, the Commission received reports of allegation regarding the prevention of NDC agents from observing the registration at the Tepa Senior High School and Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region.

“The Commission emphatically states, that no Political Party agent was prevented from observing the said registration. Political Parties were duly informed to be represented at the centres by issuing a Press Release and secondly officially writing to the Political Parties. Official report from the Commission indicates that the NDC did not send agents to Prempeh College but had agents at the Tepa Senior High School,” he added.

“The Commission finds these allegations unfortunate and believes that they are attempts calculated to discredit the registration process and bring the Commission's name into disrepute.”

On the security lapses at the registration centres the EC says: “It is absolutely unfair for these organizations to put the blame squarely at the doorsteps of the Commission.”

“The Commission rejects these Statements and express its complete disapproval of the statements made.”

Enhanced Security

With the exception of two or three registration centres which have witnessed some form of violence, he indicated that security at most of the registration centres is improving day-by-day in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.

“Apart from the security personnel who are permanently stationed at the centres, mobile/patrol security teams are deployed to potential flash points to ensure public peace and order, hence the peaceful registration at most of the registration centres.”

“Regrettably the Commission is concerned about the ugly incidents of violence which are as a result of blatant disregard for the lawful challenge system.”

“The Commission has noticed that the number of filed challenge cases is on the increase. In spite of the fact that the raw number of filed cases rose from 4144 in phase 2 to 6007, the percentage decreased from 0.19% to 0.16%, respectively. We encourage the use of due process to resolve the registration of all perceived or known unqualified persons.”

“It is important to say that the alleged bussing of applicants from elsewhere to register in electoral areas that these applicants do not reside or hail from is one of the underlying causes of the violence we are experiencing at registration centres.”

“The Political Party agents are therefore advised to refrain from bussing applicants from one electoral area to the other since it is a grave source of conflict.”

---Daily Guide