Mahama Suspends Visits To Registration Centres Over COVID Issues

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he has decided to suspend his unannounced visits to registration centres over the lack of regards to COVID-19 safety protocols at polling centres.

The NDC flagbearer began the announced visits in the Volta region last week to personally observe the ongoing voter registration exercise.

But in a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said there is low awareness of the COVID-19 protocols among the citizenry.

“I have cut short my unannounced visit to some voter registration centres in Accra and Tema this afternoon. This is because of the very low awareness of the #COVID19 protocols including physical distancing and the wearing of masks.

“We have to step up public education on COVID-19 so that people can appreciate the risk reduction protocols” Mr Mahama wrote on Facebook.

---Starrfmonline