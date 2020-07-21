Court Adjourns NDC’s Case Against Voter Registration In SHSs To October 26

The High Court has adjourned the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) suit challenging the registration exercise conducted in Senior High Schools.

The case is to be heard after the legal vacation.

NDC sued the country’s election management body over what the party described as an illegal registration of Senior High School students.

The NDC argues that the Senior High Schools have not been gazetted for the registration and thus asked the court to nullify the three sets of voter registrations already conducted at Senior High Schools by the Electoral Commission.

Both the Court and Counsel for the NDC at the time of the hearing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 had not been served with the Electoral Commission (defendant) statement of the case and response to the application for an injunction.

Though the Court presided over by Justice E.K. Mensah, also made provision for the case to be heard during the legal vacation, lawyers for the Electoral Commission said they could not sit during the period.

The Court thus adjourned the case to 26th October 2020.

A Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor told Citi News that the Electoral Commission has adopted an unfortunate delay tactic to frustrate the case.

“It is rather unfortunate that the Electoral Commission is playing delay tactics. They know exactly what the rudiments of the courts are. They know the courts will be going on vacation and by the time they resume, the exercise would have ended but what they do not know is that the issues we have raised if you think you are swerving it, you will not be able to swerve it. We are coming back to the court on the 26th of October but we are very sure that by then they would have finished the exercise and we are hopeful that even though they would’ve finished exercise, we can still take action of the issues we’ve raised,” he added.

---citinewsroom