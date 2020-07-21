Ekumfi MP Holds Free Health Screening To Check Health Status Of Residents

The Member of Parliament for Ekumfi Constituency, Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe says he has embarked on series of Healthcare screening across his constituency aimed at checking their individual health statuses.

"I have put in place achievable measures to get most of the people in my constituency to undergo a series of check-ups to know their health status. Ekumfi constituency is made up of mainly Farmers and Fishermen who depend on this industry for income. They use enough energy on a daily basis due to the tedious nature of their work, so there is a need for them to undergo regular check-up

...To this end, I have contacted professional medical personnel who are conducting the screening process to identify diseases related to the individual community," he said.

Hon. Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development stated these when he organized health screening exercise for over 250 people at Ekumfi Ekroful on Saturday.

According to him, the exercise which had stated already at Otuam, Essakyir, and Eyisam will ensure the healthy well-being of the constituents

"Good governance is not only about the provision of infrastructure and social amenities, ensuring the safety and well-being of the constituents is also paramount

As a Member of Parliament, my core mandate is to ensure that my constituents are healthy enough to enjoy their share of the national cake

If as government, you provide the best school buildings, construct good roads or provide good drinking water while the people are unhealthy to use them, it becomes useless

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is the need to tackle other diseases as well least we forget that such diseases are also causing a health hazard to the people

We are not in normal times so we should not take chances but take proper care of our health"

He disclosed that over 1,280 people have been screened at the aforementioned communities respectfully saying eyes related cases, diabetes, High Blood Pressure, malaria, and others were screened with prescriptions given to them

" This exercise is a big relief because many people had not undergone medical check-up to know their state some did not know they have BP or diabetes only to realize after the screening

It has given them the opportunity to take proper care of themselves, they are going to put precaution measures to what they should eat or drink

Most of them have been given sunglasses, eye drops, and drugs free of charge. Three people who need eyes surgery have been referred to hospital for operation free of charge

I have been saying that healthy people make a wealthy nation so while providing development projects, we must also seek their healthcare delivery"

Hon. Francis Ato Codjoe expressed his happiness about the high turnout at the various screening center.

"Ekumfi Constituency is blessed to have His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Adoo led NPP government because, over the past 24 years, the people could not boost of any meaningful development.

Today, through Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development and especially Ekumfi Pineapple Juice Factory under One District One Factory, more jobs have been created to reduce unemployment and poverty-related hardships"

A Medical Laboratory Scientist, Mr. Bashirudeen Kofi Mensah Essel led a team of Medical personnel from Alhafel Health Foundation based in Mankessim to conducted the screening.

He identified Malaria as the major causes of diseases in the Ekumfi Ekroful community.