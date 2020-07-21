2020 WASSCE: GNECC Urge Students, Teachers To Adhere To Covid-19 Safety Protocols; Avoid Exam Malpractices

Listen to article

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has charged all students writing this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) not to lose their guard on all the safety measures against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

Final year students in SHS across the country are sitting for the 2020 WASSCE exams beginning today July 20.

GNECC has through a statement advised that all staff and students must strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

“The Coalition admonishes all staff and students to pay critical attention to the COVID-19 safety protocols in order to stay safe and healthy during the examination”, a statement from the Education Coalition dated July 20, 2020, and signed by interim Board Chairman Joseph Atsu Homadzi has said.

He noted, “We do understand the inconvenience that comes with strict adherence to the safety protocols coupled with examination anxiety, however, we urge all candidates to exercise self-discipline for the sake of their health and future”.

The Coalition has urged candidates sitting for the WASSCE to refrain from examination malpractices and obey all the rules governing the examination to avoid possible cancellation of their results and other penalties associated with examination malpractices.

Find full statement below: