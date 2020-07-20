Unit Committee Member Of Dadiesoaba Agyemang Duah Distributes Nose Masks And Hand Sanitizers

The COVID-19 pandemic keeps surging; the fight against this global enemy is being waged each and every day.

The President of Ghana during his inauguration on 7th January 2017, made this clarion call: "I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation. Let us work until the work is done."

It is against this background that a Unit Committee Member of the Dadiesoaba Electoral Area within the Subin Constituency, Mr. Ernest Agyemang Duah, in responding earnestly to this clarion call by the President, has distributed free nose masks and hand sanitizers to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

This distribution exercise happened today 19th July 2020 at all polling stations within the Dadiesoaba Electoral Area during the ongoing EC New Voters Registration exercise.

Mr. Agyemang Duah seized the opportunity to admonish the electorate present, to encourage their families, friends, and loved ones who are still yet to register, to diligently partake of the exercise.

"We all have a responsibility to fulfill as citizens. The power to choose a competent leader hinges upon our votes and we are to ensure that we choose well. Let's inform everybody about this duty calls", Ernest Agyemang Duah implored.

He further educated members on the COVID-19 safety protocols instituted by the Government and the Electoral Commission.

The Unit Committee Member rounded everything up with a call to the Ghanaian public: "The fight against COVID-19 is a national one which needs the involvement of every individual. All major stakeholders are to join this cause with any aid they can offer. I believe this one too shall pass", Ernest Agyemang Duah hopefully encouraged.