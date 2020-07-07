Covid-19: Health Minister Resumes Work

Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has disclosed that the substantive Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has recovered after getting infected with COVID-19 few weeks ago.

According to him, Mr. Agyeman Manu is hale and hearty and has fully resumed his official duties.

“Once he has been asymptomatic for two weeks, I don't want to even go into his test results, but two weeks of being asymptomatic, you have recovered. It's been two weeks, so the deduction is that, he has recovered. So the Health Minister is back to work. On Friday, he was at the Ga East Hospital to inspect the projects that are going on with the treatment centres. He started work before this interview so I guess he will be at work,” he indicated in a Citi News interview.

Giving an update on the status of some Ministers who are at the various COVID-19 treatment centres across the country, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye said all of them are currently doing well.

“I have had WhatsApp chats with the Education Minister, I know Dan Botwe is fine. I spoke to the doctors who are attending to Mac Manu and they tell me he is in high spirits and very stable so let's wish them well.”

---citinewsroom