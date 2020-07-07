Ghanaians Called Upon To Give Akufo-Addo Four More Years

Ghanaians have been called upon to rise up to the occasion once again and massively vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo for another four-year term.

The Minister Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who made the appeal justified why the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo deserve another term.

Mr. Kyerematen says achievements of the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo should be rewarded with another term in the 2020 election.

“In my humble opinion, Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP have done well. See where the Ghanaian economy was and see where we are now, Nana Addo has done fantastically well,” he said.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the presentation of the government’s budget statement, Mr. Kyerematen said “Ghanaians should expect something good in the budget. We are aware it is an election year so we will not spend beyond our means.”

He added that “what we are seeking to do is to balance the revenue and expenditure estimates in such a way we are able to respond to the commitment we made.”

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta on Citi TV’s The Point of View Programme assured Ghanaians that the 2020 budget and economic policy of the government will focus on providing liquidity to boost industrialization in the country.

He says Ghana has gone through three years of macro-economic stability and it was now time to find interventions to boost industrialization in order to sustain the transformation

Alan Kyerematen believes consolidating the gains made so far will be important.

The leadership of the NPP has announced it will hold its Presidential primaries in April next year.

Alan Kyerematen says giving Nana Akufo-Addo another opportunity to lead the NPP into the 2020 election will be the best for the NPP.

“Nana Akufo-Addo should be given the chance to lead the party again in 2020, I endorse his candidate for 2020 and l wish he will go unchallenged.”