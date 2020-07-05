The North Is Proud Of You - Nayiri Tells Bawumia

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Kingdom, His Majesty Nayiri Nabohagu Mahami Sheriga has heaped praises on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, noting that the people of the north are ever proud of him.

He stressed that Dr Bawumia, a true son of his kingdom, has not denied them their fair share of the national cake, commending him for the various interventions in the area since he assumed the position as the second gentleman of the land.

During a courtesy call on him by the Vice President to inform him of his selection as the running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the December 2020 Polls, the King enumerated some interventions in terms of development by the current government, emphasising that the interventions are worth commending, reason the residents of the area will forever be grateful to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“You have performed so well as a Vice-President for the entire nation and we are proud of you…we pray for you and continue to stand behind you to continue to do more for the for Ghana and the north. You and the President are working to make Ghana prosperous, and we are all beneficiaries of policies such as our new regions, free SHS, one village one dam, one constituency one ambulance, planting for food and jobs, the roads, the schools, NABCO, and the ongoing construction of the Pwalugu Dam. To do all this in just your first term of office is remarkable. You have honored your promises to us

May God guide and protect you and may machinations by your detractors that you fail backfire, “he prayed.

He reiterated that “you are in to develop Ghana and not to destroy it and I will continue to pray that the almighty God will see you through."

On his part, Dr Bawumia conveyed the gratitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the King and his council of elders for their support during the three and half years of the current administration, reassuring them that the promise to continue to pursue a developmental agenda shall continue unabated.

“We are three and half years in government. President Nana Akufo Addo went into government with a promise for transformation of Mamprugu, the North and Ghana as a whole. It is evident that the transformation is being witnessed in Mamprugu, the north and Ghana. But we still have more to do and we ask for your prayers and support for four more years for President Nana Akufo-Addo to do more for you," he stated

He took the opportunity to list other important projects being embarked by government which, he argued, attest to the fact that the Akufo-Addo government surpasses any other government in the history of the fourth republic in terms of development within a government's first term.