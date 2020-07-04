NPP Western North Visits Registration Centres

The Western North Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. William Benjamin Assuah, Mr. Joojo Rocky Obeng, Member of the Regional Patrons and some other executives on Thursday paid visits to the various registration centers within the Region.

The visits took them to registration centers such as; Lawekrom, Paboase A and B, Akoti, Ntretrenso, Bekwai Low Cost, Catholic JHS, Humjibre, Awaso community center, and Subri Nkwanta/Kojina.

The Western North Region, which is for the first time experiencing such an important exercise upon its inception has so far had a calm and serene atmosphere as the exercise is steadily progressing.

Mr. Assuah encouraged persons who qualify and are yet to register to endeavour to register to make them eligible to exercise their franchise in the December polls.

He urged them to massively vote for Nana Akuffo-Addo to enable him to complete the development projects already started in the Region.

Mr Assuah was happy with the progress of the exercise so far, and commended the impressive turnout of registrants at the various polling stations, adding, this "signifies a clear indication of the readiness of the electorates to exercise their franchise in the December 7 general elections".

He commended the Electoral Commission for ensuring that people observed all the CCVID-19 safety protocols as a means of ensuring the safety and well-being of the registrants.

Mr Assuah also commended the security personnel for their outstanding discharge of duties at the various centers and the borders as they ensured that there was sanity in the electoral process.

"All registrants have so far demonstrated a high level of responsibility and complied with all the safety measures, spelled out by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission", he observed

—GNA