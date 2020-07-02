Voters ID: Over 100 Vulnerable People Queue To Register Under The Special Arrangement

Over 100 vulnerable people in society have queued to be registered for the new voter ID card under the Electoral Commission's special arrangement at the Ho District Offices of the Commission.

They include; the aged, People with Disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women and lactating mothers.

As at 0949 hours, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the centre, a total of 22 cards were successfully issued with many of them waiting patiently for their turn.

There was a Veronica bucket filled with water, liquid soap, tissue paper and hand sanitizers at the entrance of the centre to enable the registrants and the registration officials to observe the health safety protocols.

There was, however, no security personnel at the time of GNA's visit which Mr Richard Agidi, the Registration Officer at the Centre lamented about.

Meanwhile, scores of the prospective registrants were being arranged to conform to the protocols of social distancing.

The process was proceeding smoothly without any hiccups.

