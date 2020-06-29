Court Throw Out Ashaiman MP's Case On New Voters’ Roll

The High Court in Accra has dismissed Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey’s case challenging the compilation of a new voters’ register.

The dismissal is based on the landmark decision of the Supreme Court last Thursday.

Lawyer for Mr. Norgbey, Dr. Abdul Aziz Bamba, with much difficulty got audience from a hesitant judge who was of the opinion that the Supreme Court’s decision was clear and binding on all the Courts below and she had a duty to abide by it.

But Dr. Aziz Bamba prevailed upon Her Ladyship, Enyonam Adenyira saying it would be procedurally unfair and an aberration of his right to audience if she dismissed him and his client without an audience.

When the lawyer eventually granted audience, the Ashaiman lawmaker through his lawyer, argued that the Supreme Court’s decision last Thursday did not affect his case since the case that went before the Supreme Court sought an interpretation of the Constitution while Ernest Norgbey’s case was seeking an interpretation of statutory law.

He also argued that the High Court could not apply the Supreme Court decision since the High Court still does not know the reasoning behind the Supreme Court’s Judgement and what legal principles were applied.

But the Court insisted that the case was moot and subsequently dismissed it.

