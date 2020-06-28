ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.06.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 17,351

Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 17,351
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Coronavirus Cases in Ghana have increased to 17,351.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday night, June 28.

He says there have been 294, 867 tests conducted.

According to him, there were 12,994 recoveries as of Saturday June 27.

He says deaths linked to the virus were 112, representing 0.6 percent of positivity rate with the positivity rate at 75 percent.

—Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Voter Roll: Deployment Of Security Personnel An Agenda To In...
23 minutes ago

Covid-19: Pardoning Your Party Members For Flouting Protocol...
23 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line