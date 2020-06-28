Covid-19: Ghana's Cases Hit 17,351

Coronavirus Cases in Ghana have increased to 17,351.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday night, June 28.

He says there have been 294, 867 tests conducted.

According to him, there were 12,994 recoveries as of Saturday June 27.

He says deaths linked to the virus were 112, representing 0.6 percent of positivity rate with the positivity rate at 75 percent.

—Daily Guide