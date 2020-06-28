EC List Centres For Voter Registration Exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the list of centres for the upcoming voter registration exercise .

It consists of the clusters for all constituencies in each of the 16 regions.

The exercise will begin on June 30 and end on August 6, 2020.

Ghana’s electoral management body is set to compile a new voters' register ahead of the 2020 general elections following the clearance it received from the Supreme Court.

EC Boss to address Ghanaians

Meanwhile, the Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa will tomorrow, Monday, June 28, 2020, update the general public on her outfit’s readiness of the planned new voters’ registration exercise.

A statement from the electoral management body said the address which will be broadcast live on major television channels will come off at 5:30 pm.

— citinewsroom