Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight On COVID-19 Measures

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo will later tonight present his 13th nation address.

His address will be on measures being taken by the government to manage the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Information from the Presidency says the update is scheduled for 8 pm.

The address is expected to outline plans for the resumption of classes for Junior High School (JHS) final year students in preparation for their exit examination.

— citinewsroom