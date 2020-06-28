ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.06.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight On COVID-19 Measures

Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight On COVID-19 Measures
Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo will later tonight present his 13th nation address.

His address will be on measures being taken by the government to manage the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Information from the Presidency says the update is scheduled for 8 pm.

The address is expected to outline plans for the resumption of classes for Junior High School (JHS) final year students in preparation for their exit examination.

— citinewsroom

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Volta MPs To Storm Ketu South Tomorrow Over Military Presenc...
50 minutes ago

NDC Want Power To Serve Ghana With ‘Additional Dose Of Incom...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line