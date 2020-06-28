Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight On COVID-19 Measures Listen to articlePresident Akufo-Addo will later tonight present his 13th nation address. His address will be on measures being taken by the government to manage the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country. Information from the Presidency says the update is scheduled for 8 pm. The address is expected to outline plans for the resumption of classes for Junior High School (JHS) final year students in preparation for their exit examination. — citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaAkufo-Addo
— citinewsroom