Covid-19: Second Evacuation For Ghanaians Stranded In UK Schedule For June 27

Ghanaians stranded in the UK must submit their details to the Ghana High Commission not later than close of day on Wednesday 24th June 2020.

This is to make way for the second batch of evacuation scheduled on Satuday, June 27.

The Ghana High Commission in the UK has said in a statement copied to ModernGhana News.

The High Commission indicated that travellers must be willing to cover the cost of travel and mandatory quarantine.

Interested applicants are to note the following:

Cost of airline ticket: the negotiated rate off are with KLM from London SHOULD be paid directly to the airline which will contact ONLY passengers who fulfil all the requirements as set out in points (d) and (e); Passengers who are already in possession of KLM or Airfrance return tickets will be allowed to use those tickets for the flight. Such passengers should furnish KLM with a copy of the return ticket through the High Commission;

(C) Passengers are to carry the appropriate PPE ie. Face masks before boarding the flight;

All passengers are also to note that they will cover the cost of the 14-day mandatory quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on individual cases. The cost of quarantine as indicated below PER MGHT MUST be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel.

Check accommodation rates below:

THE NEGOTIATED DISCOUNTED RATES FOR THE HOTELS ARE AS FOLLOWS: