Akufo-Addo Parochial, Political Handling Of COVID-19 Has Been Chaotic – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the Akufo-Addo's government handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as “chaotic.”

Mr Mahama’s comment comes on the back of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of Thursday, 18 June 2020, Ghana had recorded 12, 929 COVID-19 cases, 4,468 recoveries with 66 deaths.

In the Ashanti Region, one doctor has died while 96 other health staff have tested positive.

Reacting to this in a digital conversation with Ghanaians on Facebook on Thursday, 18 June 2020, Mr Mahama accused the government of ignoring the advice of well-meaning Ghanaians for its own political interest.

He said: “Today, disturbing reports are being received of health workers getting exposed, testing positive and forced to go into self-isolation and quarantine or treatment. This is happening at a time isolation and treatment centres are reported to be full and both health workers and other positive cases are being compelled to self-isolate at home. This is a sad reflection of the Akufo-Addo administration’s chaotic handling of the COVID situation”.

“Lack of adequate protective gear several months after our COVID emergency was declared is a sad testament to the inefficiency that has characterised the handling of this pandemic from the very beginning.”

The NDC flag bearer added: “A refusal to be guided by science and a parochial desire for political interest has led the government to ignore advice from well-meaning Ghanaians including the Ghana Medical Association, as any perceived disagreement with thegovernment in its decision-making or public statement or information, has been met with savage attacks by the government and ruling party officials…”

