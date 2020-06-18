Covid-19 Hit Multimedia As Five Journalists Test Positive

Coronavirus has hit Multimedia Group, operators of Joy FM and other media networks with five of its staff testing positive to COVID-19 .

One of those staff who confirmed having the killer bug is sports journalist Gary Al-Smith of Joy FM who openly disclosed his status on Facebook.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, he said, "As per this statement, Multimedia has recorded five cases of COVID-19. I'm one of the five. After consultation with my family, we have decided that from tonight, I'll be speaking on radio and TV about my experience. We believe this can be my small way of battling the stigmatization problem we face. I'm doing very well, so no need to panic.

Gary."

Meanwhile, management of Multimedia Group in a statement indicated that the affected team members, who were all asymptomatic, have been isolated in line with case management protocols. Officials of the Ghana Health Service are monitoring them and we can report that they are all hale and hearty and are responding well to treatment.

Read full statement below:

Multimedia Records Covid Case

This is to inform you that five (5) members of our team at our business offices in Accra who were contact traced and tested by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The affected team members, who were all asymptomatic, have been isolated in line with case management protocols. Officials of the Ghana Health Service are monitoring them and we can report that they are all hale and hearty and are responding well to treatment.

As part of ensuring the safety and well-being of our team members and our guests and to minimise any potential for the spread of the virus, we have ramped up internal contract tracing, in liaison with the Ghana Health Service. Together, we have ensured that team members who may have come into contact with the five (5) team members who tested positive have been tested and have gone into self-isolation for 14 days as required. In addition, all remaining team members are to be tested. Testing commenced on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Furthermore, thorough disinfection and deep cleansing of our studios, offices, and facilities take place on a daily basis.

The measures, as indicated above, have been taken to enable us to protect team members, guests, and visitors to our studios and offices. The measures notwithstanding, we wish to encourage all team members and guests to observe the enhanced safety protocols we have put in place in all our offices and branches.

Be assured that we are working with health authorities to implement all safety measures as required while discharging our responsibility to the nation, our audience, and advertisers even in these difficult times.

Kind regards,

Management

The Multimedia Group