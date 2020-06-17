Obuasi East MP Commissions CHPS Compound At Mampamhwe

The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East Constituency, Honorable Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom has Commissioned an ultra-modern Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound at Mampamhwe in the Obuasi East District.

The MP who is a trained Medical Doctor told the Chiefs and people of the area that the NPP Government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo is committed to delivering quality health care to the people of Ghana. This he said, is the reason why the Government has invested heavily in the Health sector. The recent distribution of over 300 Ambulances to the various constituencies, he said, is a clear testimony.

The Member of Parliament gave credit to the erstwhile Mahama administration for starting the project and said there was the need to continue it and furnish it once the NPP Government took over the reins of power.

He said so far he has spent more than GH30,000 to furnish the facility. Currently, he asserted," the facility has television for the Out-patient department and the Nurses residence, Oxygen cylinder, beds for the male, female, children, delivery and the lie-in wards. Again, he said the facility has a Pharmacy, consulting room, Weighing room, Family planning unit and Labor ward".

He took the opportunity to talk about a plethora of developmental projects ongoing in the Constituency including the upgrading of the road linking Kwabenakwa to Mampamhwe and an ultra-modern clinic at Odumasi.

Dr. Boakye who is seeking re-election into the Parliament house appealed to Chiefs and Opinion leaders to bury their differences and ensure that they live peacefully and lobby for developmental projects to the area. He said, "it is only through unity that the Mampamhwe town can see development".

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District, Honorable Faustina Amissah has disclosed that the District is a proud beneficiary of the proposed 88 district hospitals scheduled to be built across some districts in the country. She said land has been acquired at Kwabenakwa for the District hospital.

She added her voice to calls for the people to observe maintenance culture to ensure that the facility stand the test of time.

Madam Delphin Gborgblovor, the District Health Director for Obuasi East thanked the Member of Parliament for upgrading the facility which had become a white elephant since the contractor officially handed it over to the Health Directorate. She said the CHPS compound remains the first public health facility in the District.

She also took the opportunity to educate the people gathered on the highly infectious Coronavirus disease. She appealed to them to observe the preventive protocols to enable them stay healthy.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Ntoso, Heads of Department, Odikro of the area and some Health personnel were all present.