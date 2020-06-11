Northern Region Tired Of Conflicts – Salifu Saeed To Politicians

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed says the security apparatus in the region will deal ruthlessly with anyone caught fomenting trouble in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

Mr. Saeed who was speaking to the media said the chiefs, as well as the people in the region, are tired of conflicts, hence they have resolved to dealing with anyone who comes into the area to invite the youth to engage in violence.

He said, “I have spoken to the chiefs, opinion leaders and the youth and they all say we are tired of the conflicts.

“We have worked together and now we are enjoying peace in northern region. So we are telling any politician who leaves his region or constituency to come here to cause trouble that we are criminalizing their acts and we will deal with them”.

The regional minister who seemed unhappy with some political elements in the country said the region is enjoying an influx of investors due to the peace currently prevailing in the area.

He added, “we have worked so hard and now there is peace here so investors are rushing in hence we will not sit down and allow trouble causers to send us back.”

---starrfmonline