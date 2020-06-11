COVID 19: Sidelining Environmental Health Officers Key Factor In Rising Community Spread Of Ghana's Cases—EHOA GH

Listen to article

The Environmental Health Officers Alliance-Ghana (EHOA-GH) has advised the Government on the needed things to do in curbing the Community Spread of COVID-19 in Ghana but nothing has been done about it meanwhile cases are rising each and every day in our communities.

Now the cases are becoming greater day by day. The Health Professionals who have been hailed always as Frontline Health Workers are rather getting the infections simple because they don't adhere to the Hygiene Protocols.

They can't protect themselves because they only learned Shallow Basic Hygiene during their training at School.

The Three(3) Schools of Hygiene in Accra, Ho and Tamale that trains Hygiene Professionals or Environmental Health Officers (Public Health Law Enforcement Agents) to Educate and Enforce National and Local Authority Bylaws in all the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been Sidelined Completely on COVID-19 Pandemic in Ghana.

NO INVOLVEMENT AT ALL!

Environmental Health Officers (Public Health Law Enforcement Agents) who are the Hygiene Professionals have been Sidelined Completely whilst the Curative Health Professionals are giving the needed praises and resources every day knowing very well the Curative Health Professionals work in the hospitals and other health facilities whilst the Preventive Health Professionals works in the Community.

Who amongst these Two Health Professionals must Government use in dealing with or curbing Community Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic in our dear country?

Who amongst these two(2) should be Adequately Resourced to Curbing Community Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic in Ghana through Education and Enforcement of the Hygiene Protocols set by Government?

GHANAIANS ARE JUST PLAYING WITH COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH THE GREATEST RESPECT!

EHOA-GH has said and will continue to say that Ghana Is Playing With COVID-19 PANDEMIC For Failing To Use The Right Professionals In The Education and Enforcement of Hygiene Protocols In Our Dear Country.

GHANA IS SITTING ON A TIMING BOMB ON CASE RISE EXPONENTIALLY (MORE RAPIDLY) FEW DAYS AHEAD!

An Official Letter of some observations were submitted to Government but still no acknowledgment from where these letters were sent as a Registered Professional Association.

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana And Make Our Nation Great and Strong.

Source:

YAW AKWAA LARTEY

(NATIONAL PRESIDENT)

EHOA-GH