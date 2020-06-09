Sunyani MCE Lauds Zoomlion Disinfection Exercise As Best Protocol For Prevention

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene has commended waste management giants Zoomlion for the ongoing nationwide disinfection exercise.

According to her, the fact remains that the COVID-19 pandemic has no cure hence the best preventive protocol was disinfection which Zoomlion expertly continues to execute.

The Sunyani MCE was speaking at the official launch of the Ahafo region's turn of the disinfection of Military Barracks, educational institutions, and facilities on Tuesday.

She said Ghana as a country must restore, conserve, and protect its biodiversity as the key antidote to COVID-19 recovery.

The MCE also commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the tremendous work towards defeating the virus in the country and on the decision to disinfect the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.

"As it stands now, disinfection is one of the protocols we can use to protect the country from coronavirus because as we speak we don't have vaccines for the virus".

After the launch, disinfectant officers from the Zoomlion office in Sunyani disinfected 3 Battalion of infantry, Ebenezer Methodist church (Penkwase), and The Methodist Church Ghana - Christ The King society (Adjei Ano-Sunyani).

She noted that other areas to be disinfected included all the Basic and Senior High Schools, Universities, Churches, among others.

She advised parents to educate their children to have Fair knowledge of COVID-19 before going back to school.

Lt. Col. John Yaw Kwarteng, Commanding Officer at 3 Battalion of infantry expressed his gratitude to Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the exercise and promised to adhere to government directives as an institution.

The general manageress of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Brong Ahafo region, Madam Esther Abayeta Asadoo urged various heads of the facilities to adopt precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

"The health of Civilians is challenged due to the unpleasant arrival of the COVID-19 in the country. I believe we are doing a good job but you know very well that people are coming from different places so I will urge that other precautionary measures such as the use of Veronica bucket and alcohol-based sanitizers must be placed the entry point all the time", she said.