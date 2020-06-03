43-Year-Old Man Defiles 8-Year-Old Girl In Maize Farm

Listen to article

A 43-year-old man, Ibrahim Adamu has allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl at a maize farm at Duta, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident which is reported to have occurred about a week ago on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 has infuriated residents who said the act is becoming one too many.

Gabriel Ayitey, the Assembly member of the Duta Electoral area told the media that residents are not only worried by the incident but also angry that such criminal acts continue to jeopardise the lives of young girls in the area.

He alleged that this latest defilement incident is the third this year. In the two previous cases, the culprits for some reason were not prosecuted. Ayitey said his community members suspect there may be some underhand dealings that afford the perpetuators an opportunity to pay their way out of prosecution.

He was hopeful that this incident will take a different turn so that it deters other perpetuators from repeating the life destroying act.

The Public Affairs Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Cpl. Prince Dogbatse who confirmed the defilement incident narrated that on that day, the victim was playing with her friends when the accused person, Ibrahim Adamu called her.

He held the hand of the poor girl and took her to a nearby maize farm, undressed her and had sexual intercourse with her.

The girl later reported the incident to the father and on Saturday, May 30, 2020 the suspect who has been identified as a citizen of Niger was arrested.

Medical form was issued to the family to send to the hospital for the victim to be assessed. The medical report proved that indeed the girl had been penetrated.

Suspect, Ibrahim Adamu was subsequently arraigned before the Dzodze Magistrate Court on Monday June 1, 2020 where the case was adjourned to Wednesday June 17, 2020.

---Daily Guide