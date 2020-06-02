W/R: EC Begins A Two-Day Test Run Of New Biometric Equipment

The Western Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission of Ghana has commenced a two-day test run of the Biometric Voter Registration kit to ascertain its readiness for the December general elections.

The exercise, a pilot project, will tease out any challenges with the new machines to promptly fix them to avoid any hiccups during the actual voting process.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Regional office of the EC around 0930 hours showed individuals and party faithful present to observe how things went.

Officials spent not more than eight minutes on each individual during the time of visit, with already established queues waiting for their turn.

Mrs Angelina Tagoe, the Regional Director of the EC was glad about the response from the general public to help in deepening Democratic discourse of the country by massively participating in the exercise.

She said, "So far, so good", work is progressively going on as anticipated.

---GNA