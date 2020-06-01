New Register Brawl: Let Cool Heads Prevail For A Peaceful Elections — Rev Ankrah

Founder and Leader of Royal House Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah has called on the Electoral Commission to collaborate with all the political parties in the country to ensure a peaceful elections in December.

On the dispute of a new voter register, Rev Ankrah called for a consensus between the Electoral Commission and the various opposing political parties to ensure free, fair and transparent elections come December 7, 2020.

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has kicked against the compilation of a new voter register.He indicated that there would be a peaceful elections in December.

He gave the advice during Citi TV’s programme 24-hour worship and prayer programme ‘Intercede Ghana.’

Rev Ankrah also called for an end to stigmatization against people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. He admonished Ghanaians to change their attitude towards people who have been healed from COVID-19.

Rev Ankrah noted that in the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who had the virus is back to work after he was healed and he has not been stigmatized against this he indicated is an example for Ghanaians to learn from.