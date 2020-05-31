ModernGhanalogo

Burkina Faso: 30 Killed In Cattle Market Gun-battle
At least 30 people have been reportedly killed in gun-battle in eastern Burkina Faso.

The 30 were killed in a gun attack on a cattle market, reports say.

Gunmen on motorbikes, reports say, fired into the crowded market in Kompienga town around lunchtime on Saturday, May 30.

Eyewitnesses and residents have been recounting the killings.

It comes after 15 people were reportedly killed in Burkina Faso on Friday, May 29, by suspected Jihadists.

The Jihadists had reportedly attacked traders in North near Mali.

