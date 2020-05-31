Don't Reopen Schools, It Will Be A Reckless, Dangerous Thing To Do--Madam Edwina Okuadjo

Listen to article

The Proprietress of Awopedec Social School and a philanthropist, Madam Edwina Okuadjo has urged the president to hold on with the reopening of schools in the country, as the lives of teachers, students, and other staff will be put at risk due to the continuous increase in COVID-19 cases.

Madam Edwina Okuadjo who described reopening of schools now as "jeopardization of children’s lives" said, there is a high risk of the virus spreading due to the crowding of the children in both the classrooms and the dormitories.

Earlier in March this year, the president’s directive which restricted schools operation and other related public gatherings have been a matter of discussion with various groups as to the way forward of the situation while the prearranged date to lift this ban nears expiration.

“Government can reopen schools when comprehensive measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among learners and teachers across the country are put in place: task environmental health officers to monitor full adherence to the practice of safety precautions and by extension administer proper disposal of the used disposables by students and teachers alike” The philanthropist opined.

“In addition, the officers should capacitate the users of masks in schools and encourage the right wearing of it.

"On the promotion of final year students, she’s positive by the virtue of the fact, keeping them home will worsen the education system entirely because “ last year’s change of syllabus was not fully grounded but rapidly gets unseated by the deadly virus!

She, therefore, believes that the government can open the final year students only for schools.

“The danger is keeping this batch has nothing to offer than congest schools for next year. They go to school, tidy up studies, graduate and leave the school for the next academic year to begin smoothly”

About the E. Learning introduction, she said, this has only benefited the rich hence has brought inequality because not everyone has television set or smartphones in their various homes especially those in the rural areas.

"Though E. Learning idea is laudable because it has thought us a new way of teaching and learning. With the E-Learning, teachers can teach thousands of students at the same time and it has made television set very essential But what of those who don't have a television set and smartphone or even can't buy airtime to access the internet? How many people are following, especially those in rural areas?

...Are they following? I don't think this will give accurate result as government forecasts it and I suggest something should be to burn the bridge between the rich and the poor since we all don't know when we will be out of this dilemma", she noted.

"I also think teachers, proprietors should encourage parents when schools reopen to buy a television set and other learning gadgets so that their wards can learn more at home since they have become essential", she added.