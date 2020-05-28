Attempts To Reopen Schools Reckless And Dangerous---Madam Edwina Okuadjo Okai

Listen to article

The Proprietress of Awopedec Social School and a Philanthropist, Madam Edwina Okuadjo Okai, has argued that as the government anticipates to lift the ban on schools in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, it should also think about how the lives of teachers and students will be put at high risk.

She has, therefore, urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to hold on with the reopening of schools in the country.

Madam Edwina Okuadjo Okai who described reopening of schools now as "jeopardization of children’s lives" said, there is a high risk of the virus spreading due to the crowdedness of the children in both the classrooms and dormitories.

The President on March 15, 2020, announced the closure of schools ranging from the basic education to tertiary institutions to curb the spread of the virus, has now been a matter of discussion with various groups left divided over their support or otherwise for students to return back to school.

According to her, the Government can reopen schools when comprehensive measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among learners and education personnel across the country are been put in place.

" As at now I think it is not advisable for the president to reopen schools as positive cases are confirmed every day but if the president wants to reopen schools he has to ensure that measures are put in place in both rural and urban areas for the safety of the children".

"I also think that before schools are re-opened, some measures must be put in place to ensure the safety of teachers and education personnel as well," she said.

In reopening the schools, she recommended, the prioritising of students in their transitional years, such as final year students of Junior High and Senior High schools, the introduction of a two-shift system to ensure social distancing, recruitment of more teachers, reduction in class sizes, the provision of adequate and well-ventilated classrooms, handwashing facilities and the fumigation of the facilities.

She again recommended Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders in charge of education to come up with a new educational structure that will improve the educational system in the country since the virus has impacted the system negatively.

"The virus has delay education for one year. Already, things weren't going on well from 2019 and now coronavirus. I think this is an opportunity for government authorities to come out with a well-designed structure which will help the students because they are the future leaders and they need quality education to be very productive in the future", she said.

Speaking about the E. Learning introduction, this has only benefited the rich in the country.

According to her, E. Learning has brought inequality because not everyone has television sets or smartphones in their various homes especially those in rural areas.

"Though E. Learning idea is laudable, it has benefited those that have television sets and smartphones but what about those children who are from poor homes how can they access the internet. I think the government should design a new model which can benefit both the rich and the poor since we all don't know when we will be out of this dilemma", she added.

She encouraged parents to help and encourage their wards to learn since schools remain closed.