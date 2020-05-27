COVID-19 Fight: Asutifi North NPP Parliamentary Aspirant Donates PPEs To Gov't Institutions

Listen to article

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for Asutifi North Constituency in the Ahafo Region, William Frimpong-Bonsu, has presented a number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to some government institutions and communities in the constituency to help fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPEs presented to the police service, education service, traditional councils, and the people include 2000 face masks, 1000(250ml) hand sanitizers, veronica buckets, and tissue papers worth thousands of cedis.

Addressing the beneficiaries during the presentation at Kenyasi No.1, Kenyasi No.2, Ntotroso, Gyedu, Gambia, Agravie, Kensere, and other surrounding communities, William Frimpong-Bonsu stated that for the country to effectively curb the virus, adequate sensitization and enough supply of PPEs must be key.

In his explanation, currently what is needed most to fight against the virus is the distribution of PPEs to the people who have received enough information and the understanding of the nature of the virus kind courtesy health experts and others who engaged them via radio, community information centres, vans, and others on daily basis.

According to William Frimpong-Bonsu affectionately called Joe Willie, once PPEs such as face masks, tissue papers, hand sanitizers, veronica buckets, recommended soaps among others are available to the people, the curbing will be simple and easy because the people will put the information acquired into practice and in no time Ghana will be better placed to live.

He mentioned, the government is doing well with the provision of PPEs to people who are more exposed to the virus but due to the nature of the items(disposable), individuals and companies must give a helping hand if really Ghana is serious to combat the deadly virus.

William Frimpong-Bonsu who is a Governance and Policy Consultant pleaded with the people to adhere to the protocols to remain safe despite the region(Ahafo) of which the constituency falls within has not recorded any case of COVID-19 according to the sites of the Ministry Of Health(MOH) and the Ghana Health Service(GHS).

One of the Heads of the beneficiaries, Augustine Amoako Asare, Director of Education, expressed his gratitude to the parliamentary aspirant for touching on one of the key measures to fight the virus thus the supply of PPEs to his people he intends leading if the nod is given.

He perfectly agreed with the donor that now the supply of PPEs is a major factor for effective dealing with the virus. He urged others to support the people with PPEs to combat coronavirus because once all are secured it means gradually the virus naturally will disappear and things will be back to normal.

He also commended health workers in the district for dedicating their time to sensitizer the residents on the virus which keeping the district safe.

NPP Aspirant for Asutifi North, William Frimpong- Bonsu(left) presenting PPEs to Augustine Amoako Asare, Education Director(right).