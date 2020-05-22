Coronavirus: Chief Imam to hold virtual prayers On Sunday

National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu will hold a virtual prayer session for the Eid celebrations on Sunday.

The event, first of its kind, will be showed live on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to pray for relief and protection for all Muslims from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The usual prayers, parties and street events which see large gatherings will be absent as Islamic leaders have urged people to stay indoors.

A statement signed by spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu urged “all Muslims in the country are advised to celebrate the 2020 EIDUL-FITR with families at home by following the National Chief Imam on the state television”.

Below is the full statement

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public and all Muslims in Ghana in particular that, the Eidul-fitr 2020 celebration will take place in Ghana on Sunday 24th may 2020.

Following the COVID-19 preventive restrictions on social gathering, a virtual EIDUL-FITR celebration prayer will be led by the Eminent National Chief Imam supported by the Muslim leaders at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) house on Sunday 24th may 2020 at 9:00am prompt.

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana supported by the Vice president will use the occasion to address Muslims country wide.

Accordingly all Muslims in the country are advised to celebrate the 2020 EIDUL-FITR with families at home by following the National Chief Imam on the state television.

We wish to take this opportunity to wish Muslims in Ghana and beyond a happy COVID-19 EIDUL-FITR 2020 celebration.

EID-MUBARAK

EID-SA’EED

FROM THE SPOKESPERSON OF THE NATIONAL CHIEF IMAM,

SHEIKH ARMIYAWO SHAIBU.