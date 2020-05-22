Puma Drinks Donates To Chief Imam As Part Of Eid-Ul-Adha Festivity

Kasapreko Company Limited, one of Ghana’s leading beverage businesses has presented hundred (100) packs of Awake Water and two hundred (200) packs of its new softdrink, Puma Drinks, to the National Chief Imam, Sheik Nuhu Sharabutu as part of activities to mark the Eid Ul Adha festivities.

Puma Drinks, is a new line of products with a fantastic range and significant value-for-money pack (350ml) which will deliver competitive profit margins to stakeholders and consumption satisfaction to the Ghanaian consumer.

Leading the delegation, Mr. Chris Addo- Sarkodie, Marketing Manager of the company, said “on behalf of Mr. Richard Adjei (Managing Director) and management of Kasapreko Company, it is our honor to once again wish the Chief Imam a happy belated birthday on his recent celebration of 101 years and we would like to congratulate the entire Muslim community on a successful Ramadan period’’. He said, “We hope this donation will support homes and put smiles on the faces of our Muslim community as they celebrate Eid Al-Fitr”.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, expressed appreciation for the gesture and commended Kasapreko for its continuous support for the Muslim Community. “Each year, we receive Kasapreko’s donation and it is our prayer that, Almighty Allah will continue to bless the Managing Director and Management with wisdom to grow the company”.

The Chief Imam prayed for the continuous success of Kasapreko Company as they continue to support the Muslim communityand added special prayer for the success of the new PUMA range of drinks. He also mentioned that he values the relationship between Kasapreko and his office as they continue to introduce initiatives that benefitthe vulnerable in the Muslim community.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Eid Al-Fitr’s celebration will take different dimension; the Muslim community will not be able to publicly commemorate the Eid Al-Fitr hence Kasapreko hopes this donation will go a long way to support the community as they celebrate the end of the Ramadan period.

Puma Drinks comes in 10 unique flavours; Tamarind, Apple Banana, Cola, Orange, Tropical, Energy, Malt, Cranberry, Apple, Pineapple. It is available at major distribution points and retails outlets at 12cedis per pack.