Covid-19: Three Institutions Support Local Authorities

The local authorities received items such as hand sanitizers, examination gloves, gallons of liquid soap, veronica buckets, and surgical nose masks.

The items were valued at GH¢12,550.00 for the beneficiary Health Directorates in the Saboba, Karaga, Kumbungu, Mion and Savelugu Assemblies in the Northern Region.

The partners of the Empowerment for Life Programme (E4L), which included; the Ghana Developing Communities Association and Youth Empowerment for Life – Ghana, and their Danish partner, Ghana Friends presented the items to the Health Directorates to reaffirm their commitment to stand by local communities, especially in the period of COVID-19.

Officers of the E4L Programme presented the items to the beneficiary Health Directorates through the authorities of their various Assemblies within their jurisdictions.

Mr Mohammed Abdul-Jabaru, Programme Manager of E4L Programme, who briefed the GNA about the intervention, said “In the coming days, the partners will support district offices of the National Commission for Civic Education and the Information Services Department in the Saboba, Karaga, Kumbungu, Mion and Savelugu Assemblies with resources to carry out community sensitization on the disease.”

Mr Abdul-Jabaru said a similar gesture would be extended to the Ghana Health Service to intensify its community outreach programmes and the periodic meetings of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Committees in the districts.

The E4L Programme is funded by Civil Society In Development through Ghana Friends, both in Denmark.

