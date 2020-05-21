Covid-19: Adhere To Preventive Protocols To Stop Spread — Kuoro Osman Deiwia Nankpa III To Residents Of Sissala West

The Paramount Chief of Pulima in the Gandawii Traditional Area and the President of the Pulima Traditional Council in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region, Kuoro Osman Deiwia Nankpa III has appealed to residents of the traditional area to adhere to the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 protocols in order to avert the spread of the virus into the Sissala West District.

Kuoro Osman Deiwai Nankpa who made the comments when a group of health personnel from his traditional area visited him in his Wa based residence said the fight against the deadly virus is a shared and collective responsibility and the need for all to play their various roles in the fight.

He appealed to the Sissala West District Assembly to provide more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health Personnel in the District.

Kuoro Nankpa expressed his happiness to stakeholders in the area for the vigilance exhibited to ensuring that no person contracts the virus in the Sissala West District.

The Pulima Kuoro expressed worry over the seven positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in neighbouring Sissala East municipality and expressed his fears about its spread in the Sissala Land.

He lauded all the mechanisms put in place by government led by President Nana Akufo Addo across the country especially the Sissala West District to fight the virus and commended all stakeholders for their roles played in protecting the citizens.

Commenting on the efforts of government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Pulima Kuoro said the government is doing its best but was quick to add that all citizens should support the government in its quest to reduce the spread.