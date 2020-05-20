Rainstorm Destroys Osino Health Center, 23 Houses

Heavy rainstorm has devastated parts of Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.

The violent rainstorm ripped the Osino Health Center and at least a total of twenty-three (23) houses in Osino, Juaso and Saamang communities displacing about 200 occupants.

Many properties including television sets, refrigerators, medical supplies and other household items were destroyed in the Monday rains.

At the Osino Health Center, the Consulting, Dispensary and Accounts rooms were ripped off. A four-bedroom Staff accommodation facility was also ripped off. The affected health workers were seen salvaging their drenched items.

The incident at the Health facility has obstructed healthcare delivery hence urgent response is required to restore normalcy.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization(NADMO) have visited the affected areas for assessment to facilitate provision of relief items

The District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa South Adjaben Ntori told Starr News he will visit the Health Center to ascertain the gravity of damage caused to inform the necessary intervention.

---starrfmonline