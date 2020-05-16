Covid-19: Make Approved Hand Sanitizers, Face Mask Cheaper For Easy Access - Kwabena Frimpong Urge Producers

Listen to article

The General Secretary of Kumasi Youth Association and a Social Commentator, Mr Kwabena Frimpong has urged local producers of approved hand sanitizers and face masks to make them cheaper for all Ghanaians to purchase and wear.

In a live studio interview on Boss morning drive (Boss Fm - Kumasi) hosted by Wofa Kofi Appiah, Mr Kwabena Frimpong lamented that, "before the coronavirus, these products were sold at a cheaper price but currently at very high cost especially, a box of disposable gloves were sold for Ghc35 but now between Ghc150 to Ghc200, Why?

According to him, some of the manufacturers are wicked for the high cost of these products during these difficult moments. "It seems they love money than people's life. These products should be very affordable for the poor and ordinary Ghanaians to purchase."

He continued, "Most people cannot afford these hand sanitizers and face masks because they are expensive to them and for that matter, they have found their own strategic ways of making some for themselves by using unapproved materials and it is very dangerous for their health as well as all of us. Don't forget that, if such a person gets the virus, he or she can also transfer it, to you or many others so let's make the approved face mask and hand sanitizers very affordable for all especially the ordinary Ghanaian who can't afford the expensive ones."

He therefore appealed to the government, Foods and Drugs Authority and Ghana Standard Authority to engage the local producers to make these approved them cheaper.