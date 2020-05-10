ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.05.2020 General News

Govt Vows To Fight Hooliganism

By News Desk
Govt Vows To Fight Hooliganism
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Perry Curtis Okudzeto said this at the commemoration of the 19th edition of the May 9 Stadium disaster.

The Deputy Minister who was speaking on behalf of the sector Minister, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, said government was committed to ensure that unfortunate incident that befell Ghana sports does not repeat.

The 19th commemoration of the May 9 Stadium disaster was held at the Accra Sports Stadium in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the two glamorous clubs Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

It would be recalled that about 127 football fans lost their lives in a stampede at the Accra Sports Stadium during a premier league match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on May 9, 2001.

The short ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium saw the presence of the Director of the NSA Peter Twumasi, the NSA Board Chairman Kojo Baah Agyemang, the Ghana Football Association General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and a representative each from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

---GNA

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

IMF Data Is The True State Of Ghana's Economy — Professor Ga...
2 hours ago

COVID-19: Don’t Lift Ban On Church Activities – GMA Warns Ak...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line