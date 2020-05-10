First Lady Celebrates Women On Mothers' Day

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has issued a message celebrating mothers and women playing motherly roles as the world commemorates Mother's Day today.

” I am pleased to join all well-wishers to wish mothers in Ghana and across the globe a Happy Mothers Day, “she said in a message to all mothers in Ghana.

The first lady said today, May 10, is indeed a day to celebrate motherhood and the invaluable contribution of mothers in maintaining the family and in making the world a better place to live in.

“Today is also a day for recognizing the inestimable support and love mothers have always given not only to their biological children but to the human race in general.”

Robert Browning was spot on when he posited that, all love begins and ends with motherhood, she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo whilst celebrating the contributions of mothers to the development of the Ghanaian society and nations, called on all stakeholders in the country and beyond to use this day as a day of reflection on the plight of mothers particularly in this period of global health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even as I recognize that the government of President Akufo-Addo has, and continues to roll out several mitigating measures to ameliorate the socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19 protocols and in addressing the plight of mothers in general, I still believe that there is the need for more pragmatic interventions to further the cause of mothers in this part of our world, ” she said.

